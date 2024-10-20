Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

MMC stock opened at $224.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.28 and a 200 day moving average of $214.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

