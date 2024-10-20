Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

