Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Maximus during the first quarter worth about $2,601,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Maximus by 238.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 609.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMS opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.17. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

