McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 202.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.