MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 12,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 23,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
