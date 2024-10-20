MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 56,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 112,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
