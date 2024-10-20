Mizuho Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $205.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $178.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.89.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $206.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average of $172.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,487,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after buying an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,244,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after buying an additional 194,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

