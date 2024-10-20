Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $475.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.73 and a fifty-two week high of $480.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $442.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

