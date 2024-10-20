Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) and Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Western Copper & Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $243.43 million 0.09 -$32.35 million ($0.26) -0.40 Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.03) -40.00

Western Copper & Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Western Copper & Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -29.66% -4.09% -1.76% Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.95% -3.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Western Copper & Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Copper & Gold 0 0 1 1 3.50

Western Copper & Gold has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 254.17%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

