Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.42. 297,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 385,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.62.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
