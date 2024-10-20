Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MURA. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Mural Oncology Stock Performance

MURA opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. Mural Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Mural Oncology will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mural Oncology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth $998,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth $84,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth $5,300,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Further Reading

