National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Price Up 6% – Time to Buy?

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 5,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 112,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.