Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 8,252 shares.The stock last traded at $26.62 and had previously closed at $26.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Nayax Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $945.90 million, a P/E ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 0.03.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Nayax by 107.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 107,559 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the second quarter valued at about $14,790,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

