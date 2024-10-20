NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,171 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 4,182.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $2,141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $24,137,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,187,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.93, for a total transaction of $129,417.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,133.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.93, for a total value of $129,417.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,133.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $729,487. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of AGM opened at $188.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $140.44 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.59.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Read More

