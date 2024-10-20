NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.61. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

