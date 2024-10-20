NBC Securities Inc. Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $139.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.83. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.