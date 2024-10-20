NBC Securities Inc. Invests $173,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS
Pinterest Trading Up 0.7 %
PINS stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.