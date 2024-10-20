NBC Securities Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,226,000 after buying an additional 2,116,839 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

