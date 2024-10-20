Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $775.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.84 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Netflix stock opened at $763.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $696.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix has a 1-year low of $392.26 and a 1-year high of $766.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 216.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

