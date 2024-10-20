Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

NOK opened at $4.75 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 46.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 33,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 62.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

