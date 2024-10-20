NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.35. 3,197,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 32,443,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NU by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

