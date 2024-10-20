Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.50.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$65.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.05. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$60.74 and a twelve month high of C$84.74.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.92 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.3416399 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 132.13%.

In other news, Director Keith Martell bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,537.50. In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,444.30. Also, Director Keith Martell acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$65.23 per share, with a total value of C$81,537.50. Insiders have bought 12,710 shares of company stock valued at $814,824 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

