nVerses Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $4,738,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 41,872 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

