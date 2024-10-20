nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $209.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $452.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

