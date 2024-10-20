nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $209.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $452.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMR
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Metallurgical Resources
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.