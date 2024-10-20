nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $217,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,739.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $3,643,785. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.92 and a 52 week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

