nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,900 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Camping World by 6,495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $196,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -578.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.