nVerses Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

nVerses Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.67. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $157.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.