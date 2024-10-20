nVerses Capital LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

nVerses Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.1 %

PPC opened at $45.39 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.