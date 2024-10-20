nVerses Capital LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group by 232.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,603.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

