NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 134,353.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,440 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $94,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,294,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,569,997,238.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $14,667,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,294,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,997,238.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

