NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.5 %

NXPI stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.56 and a 200-day moving average of $252.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

