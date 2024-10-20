Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 19.1% – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares were up 19.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 16,307,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 3,069,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Trading Up 15.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

