Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 234.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

