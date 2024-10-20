ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Increased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after buying an additional 232,043 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 28.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after acquiring an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,434,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,362,000 after purchasing an additional 319,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,377,000 after purchasing an additional 132,326 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OKE opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

