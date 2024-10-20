PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 14.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 66.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.4 %

PCAR stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

