PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $110.09 on Friday. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

