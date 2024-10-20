Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2,722.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,997 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 252.78 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

