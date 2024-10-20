PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $31,750,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,462,398 shares in the company, valued at $776,681,136.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $1,696,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.