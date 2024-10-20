PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $174.78. Approximately 1,088,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,472,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 79.94%.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
