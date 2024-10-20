Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 5,920,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 37,016,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.