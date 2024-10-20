Polaris (PII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.480-4.030 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Polaris stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

