Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

PTLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens downgraded Portillo’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 43.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

