PulteGroup (PHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $149.32.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

