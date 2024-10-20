Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.23 and last traded at $64.22. 649,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,700,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

