Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 1,143,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,760,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $76,351.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,283,676.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $76,351.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,283,676.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,265.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,004. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

