Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.