Robert K. Temple Sells 115,866 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 115,866 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $2,108,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SMR opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at about $18,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 84.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

