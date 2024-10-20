Roth Mkm Raises TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target to $148.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TKO. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TKO opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.64 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,899,000 after buying an additional 79,166 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in TKO Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TKO Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. XN LP increased its holdings in TKO Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,467,000 after purchasing an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.