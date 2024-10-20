Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,972,780.79 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $2,972,780.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,233,809.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $2,415,576.10.

Samsara Trading Up 1.7 %

IOT stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 69.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Samsara by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

