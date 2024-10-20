Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 235,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 90,226 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 35,640 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 131,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

DIV stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.