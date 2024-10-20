Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 235,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 90,226 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 35,640 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 131,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter.
Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance
DIV stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.
Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile
The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
